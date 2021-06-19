Lou From Paradise & Statik Selektah Declare "Not Dead Yet!" On New Project

Lou From Paradise, formerly known as Lou The Human, has been a rising force in the underground since the release of 2017's Humaniac. Though he's gone on to release other projects, like 2019's Painkiller Paradise, the rapper returned with a special treat on Friday in the form of a new collaborative EP. Lou teams up with Statik Selektah for their new joint project, Not Dead Yet! The six-song project has a run-time of a little over 15 minutes. Though short, Lou is still rapping his ass off on every single track. Statik's production is top-tier, as usual, bringing an influence of horror into his signature soulful production.

