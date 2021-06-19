mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lou From Paradise & Statik Selektah Declare "Not Dead Yet!" On New Project

Aron A.
June 19, 2021 15:51
Not Dead Yet!
Lou From Paradise (f.k.a. Lou The Human) & Statik Selektah

Lou From Paradise and Statik Selektah team up for their new EP.


Lou From Paradise, formerly known as Lou The Human, has been a rising force in the underground since the release of 2017's Humaniac. Though he's gone on to release other projects, like 2019's Painkiller Paradise, the rapper returned with a special treat on Friday in the form of a new collaborative EP. Lou teams up with Statik Selektah for their new joint project, Not Dead Yet! The six-song project has a run-time of a little over 15 minutes. Though short, Lou is still rapping his ass off on every single track. Statik's production is top-tier, as usual, bringing an influence of horror into his signature soulful production.

Check out the latest body of work from Lou From Paradise and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.  

