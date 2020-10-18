Loski Links Up With Popcaan For New Single "Avengers"

Loski has been one of the more promising youngers in the London-based collective Harlem Spartans.

He has a propensity for witty street bars and a prodigious flow, but he's trying something different with his newest single "Avengers."

The London rapper is joined by Popcaan on the afroswing single, but he's handling hook duties himself (he's not half bad). Popcaan is fresh off of dropping his second project of the year - the Link Up EP with Preme - but he doesn't sound fatigued or out of ideas in the slightest, delivering his verse with his usual magnetism.

Loski dropped a video earlier today to go along with the new single, which cuts between Loski in the UK and Popcaan back in Jamaica with a superteam of twerkers as they shout out their favourite Avengers: "I'm stuck up on the block like Spider-Man/my bro's like Iron Man."

Check out the new visuals for "Avengers" below and make sure to share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

She see di Roley and ah lick off di bezel dem

Send mi location like Dave and Burna-man

Dawg, wi nuh shake hombre, wi lock e place permanent

Gyal wan gimmi gift like seh mi win one tournament

Wi stay up when one time dem lock up my n****

Mi seh free

Bwoy haffi shut up like Stormzy when time mi get ah three wheel up

And mi nuh name Kano