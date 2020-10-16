Preme & Popcaan "Link Up" For Sunny New Tape

Following the release of "Comfortable" with Davido last week, Popcaan and Preme drop off their highly anticipated joint project Link Up.

Wiz Khalifa, BEAM, and French Montana join Davido as guests on the project but standout cut "Weekend" demonstrates what is best about this project distilled: the effortless chemistry between Popcaan and Preme on a track. When the two go bar for bar on "Freeze," you can't help but feel like they're having fun in the studio together when you hear lyrics like "diss OVO man, yuh wi' get pebble/Reps Up killy sen' yuh ah heaven."

With the exception of MURDA, which first appeared on Popcaan's Fixtape, the project is entirely helmed by Toronto producer Jaegen, who is best known for his dancehall-tinged work with Ramriddlz and on French Montana's "Unforgettable."

His dreamy textures wrap Popcaan and Preme's voices in a gentle cloud as the tropical beats anchor the rhythms to the dance floor. With six tracks and running just under 20 minutes, it's worth a listen to kick your weekend off with some good vibes.

Link Up is available on all streaming services now. Share your thoughts on Preme and Popcaan's new tape in the comments below.

Tracklist

1. Wining Queen (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

2. Freeze

3. Weekend

4. Comfortable (feat. Davido)

5. Love Cost Too Much (feat. BEAM)

6. MURDA (feat. French Montana)