The Los Angeles Clippers have a brand new home court design and multiple new uniforms to go along with their new-look roster for the upcoming season.

In addition to the Buffalo Braves throwbacks that Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and co. will be wearing in select games, the Clippers have a white and black City Edition uniform that has fans thinking of "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas." The Clips officially introduced their 2019-20 City Edition uniforms on the cover of Sports Illustrated, as seen in the IG post embedded below.

As part of this black and white rebrand, the Clippers' new home court design has also received a makeover, highlighted by a black border, black paint and the team's logo in black at half court. For select games when the City Edition uniforms are worn, the "LAC" logo at half court will be swapped out in favor of the San Andreas-themed "Los Angeles" font.

The Clippers have not yet announced which games they'll be wearing their City Edition jerseys, but we do know that their new home floor will be on display when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on October 22. Check out some photos of the court design below.