NBA teams around the league have begun unveiling their "Classic Edition" throwback uniforms for the 2019-20 season, including the Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz - all of whom will be rocking '90s-inspired jerseys next year.

The Los Angeles Clippers will also be wearing updated Classic Edition uniforms next season, but they're reaching much further back in the vault. As seen in the teaser video embedded below, the Clips will be rocking the Buffalo Braves uniforms from the '70s, in celebration of the franchise's 50th anniversary.

The Buffalo Braves entered the league for the 1970-71 season, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers. While the Cavs and Blazers have remained in their respective cities, the Braves left Buffalo for San Diego after eight seasons. Following a six-year stint as the San Diego Clippers, the team relocated to Los Angeles in 1984.

The Clippers' 2019-20 Classic Edition uniform features a white base with orange and black detailing, mimicking the jerseys worn from 1971-1973, before they switched to a light blue color scheme.

In addition to the new Braves uniform that'll be worn in select games, the Clippers will also be playing on a new court next season. Click here for more on that.