Lonzo Ball has always been at the forefront of rumors throughout his career, especially considering his father LaVar is always in the media, trying to dictate where he goes next. As a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Ball's name was always mentioned when it came to trades and in the offseason of 2019, that trade eventually came as he was sent to the New Orleans Pelicans, who he plays for now.

Over the past few days, rumors have been circulating once again, this time claiming that the team is considering a trade with Lonzo involved. This would be a massive move although the team has noted that there are no immediate plans to move the star. While speaking to ESPN recently, Lonzo revealed what his thought process has been, throughout the ordeal.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“I just stay the course,” Ball said. “I’ve been playing basketball for a long time. I put a lot of work in and just try to play my game. That’s how I play. I just try to stay away from all the noise and just go out there and try to help my team win games.”

Needless to say, Lonzo just wants to continue playing and helping his team move closer towards a playoff spot. However, as the trade deadline looms closer, there is a real chance we could see him in another jersey, come the spring.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

