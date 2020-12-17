Lonzo Ball has been criticized quite a bit over the last few years as some have felt he simply hasn't been able to live up to his hype. The former second-overall pick has struggled at times but he has also vastly improved in certain areas of his game. This upcoming season, Ball will be entering his fourth NBA campaign and his second with the New Orleans Pelicans. Many expect him to have a breakout season and Ball is betting on himself to be the best player he can be.

While speaking to reporters, Ball's head coach Stan Van Gundy had a ton of praise for the eldest Ball brother, noting that he has been making massive strides in practice and that he is also one of the hardest workers on the team. Needless to say, Ball is ready to prove his doubters wrong.

Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images

“He’s put together five straight really solid days of practice and games where he’s made good decisions, played good solid basketball,” Van Gundy said. “He’s been more aggressive to drive the ball. I like everything about what he’s doing right now. If he plays at that level, that will be huge for us.”

Lonzo and Zion Williamson proved to be a great duo last season and coming into this upcoming campaign, fans are expecting a lot more. If this team can find a way to gel at the right times, there is no doubt they can do some real damage.

[Via]