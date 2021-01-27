Lonzo Ball joined the New Orleans Pelicans back in 2019 as part of a Lakers trade package for Anthony Davis. According to new reports, the Pelicans are currently "open" to trading the 23-year-old to a new team. Also reported is that the Pelicans have particularly expressed interest in trading Ball and JJ Redick to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Kelly Oubre Jr.

In addition to the offer from the Warriors, sports reporter Shams Charania reports multiple other teams have inquired about offers. "New Orleans has been receiving calls about the availability of Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick and has shown an openness to discussing trades around both with interested teams," Charania wrote in a piece for The Athletic. "A move would create a clearer pathway for young guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis in the Pelicans' rotation."



Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Some other NBA insiders speculate he could find himself back in LA on the Clippers, while other insiders claim he's on the radar of the Miami Heat, Portland Trailblazers, Chicago Bulls, and New York Knicks.

Charania also noted that the trade was not yet on the horizon. In addition to Ball, the Pelicans are reportedly also looking to trade 36-year-old veteran JJ Redick as well. Throughout Redick's NBA career, he's played for Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and New Orleans Pelicans.



Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Due to the delayed start for the 2020-21 NBA season due to the pandemic, the trade deadline is set for March 25th rather than its traditional February date.

[via]