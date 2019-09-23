Lonzo Ball has been one of the most high-profile young stars in the NBA over the last couple of years thanks to his father's antics and the fact he was playing for one of the most storied franchises in the league's history. His dream was to always play for the Lakers but after two seasons, it was clear that things just weren't going to work out between the two. During the offseason, the Lakers made a blockbuster trade to bring Anthony Davis to Los Angeles, all while sending Brandon Ingram, Lonzo, and Josh Hart to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Since the trade, Ball has stated just how excited he is to play in New Orleans, although we never really got to see how he handled the Lakers trade. In the latest episode of "Ball In The Family," we see Lonzo having his phone blown up while the trade goes through. Eventually, one of his friends reads him the trade tweet from Adrian Wojnarowski.

As you can see from the video, Lonzo was calm throughout the whole situation and seemed to be in a state of zen. Based on all of the rumors circulating him this season, it's clear he knew it was coming. Ball even called Ingram to ask him how he felt about everything.

This season will be a great opportunity for Ball to redeem himself, especially when they get to play against the Lakers. Lonzo still has a ton of potential and he'll surely be hungry to prove people wrong.

[Via]