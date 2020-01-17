New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is making a strong case for Most Improved Player this season, as his numbers are up across the board, most notably his 25.8 points per game. Ingram's per game averages received a boost during Thursday night's 138-132 overtime victory over the Utah Jazz, thanks to his career-high 49 points on 15-of-25 shooting, which included a series of clutch shots.

Immediately following Ingram's impressive performance, Lonzo Ball took to twitter to do some campaigning for Ingram to be named to the 2020 All Star Game.

"Yeah it’s right after the game and I know I never do this but BRANDON INGRAM is an All Star‼️‼️‼️‼️"

Teammates Josh Hart and Jrue Holiday, as well as the rest of the Pelicans co-signed the Ingram 2020 All Star movement.

In addition to his career-high 49 points, Ingram chipped in eight rebounds and six assists.

"He's been in the gym the last three years. The only thing that's slowed him down has been injuries," Ball said, per ESPN. "This is his fourth year, and he came into his own. It's Brandon Ingram time now. "Since I've known him, he's been a confident person. But this year, he's been on another level. Obviously, he knows he's our go-to guy on this team and we trust him."

The Pelicans are sitting at 16-26 halfway through the season, which is just 3.5 games back of the eighth seed Memphis Grizzlies. Not only are they within striking range of a playoff spot, their No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson is finally set to make his NBA debut next week.