Lonzo Ball is one of the most coveted free agents on the market right now when it comes to the NBA free agency period. There have been various rumors surrounding Lonzo, and at this point, most analysts believe Lonzo will be signing with the Chicago Bulls as there has been prolonged interest from both parties. Teams can only start negotiating with players as of tonight, and most reporters believe Lonzo will be in Chicago on a four-year deal worth upwards of $80 million.

Now, however, a brand new scenario has popped up thanks to The Athletic's John Hollinger. As he explains, the Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets might be interested in a double sign and trade involving Devonte Graham, If this deal were to go down, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball would be playing on the same team together.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Per Hollinger:

“However, one late, hot item I’ve heard is that a double sign-and-trade may be in the works that sends Ball to Charlotte and Devonte’ Graham back to New Orleans. The Ball brothers would be reunited with the Hornets while the Pelicans would still have a young point guard.”

As of right now, this move is simply a rumor and there is no telling whether or not it will actually go down. If it does, however, then it is going to be very interesting to see how LaVar reacts. Having his sons on the same team would be huge for the Big Baller Brand, and it would certainly bring more eyes to the Hornets.

Keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the NBA.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Crosswalk Productions

[Via]