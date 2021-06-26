LaMelo Ball had himself a monstrous rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets that had many fans excited for the future of the franchise. Ball was easily one of the most exciting point guards in the league and every single night, he came through with a highlight reel pass. His efforts were good enough to win him the Rookie of the Year trophy and heading into next season, Ball is expected to elevate his game and become one of the best young players in the NBA.

As for his father LaVar, well, he is extremely excited about his son's accomplishment. LaVar has always been boastful about his kids, and after this Rookie of the Year award, you can be sure that LaVar is looking to cash in. Recently, the Ball family patriarch took to the Big Baller Brand Instagram account where he unveiled a brand new commemorative hat for LaMelo's ROTY award. As you can see, the hat says "I Told You So" and even has the ROTY acronym on the side.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

"That's right, I don't even got to say nothing," LaVar said. "It went down the way I said it was going to go down." The hats are now being sold for a limited time on the Big Baller Brand website, and we're sure there are plenty of LaMelo fans who are ready and willing to cop.

Needless to say, it's a good time to be LaVar Ball right now.