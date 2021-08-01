When Lonzo Ball started out his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, there was a lot of pressure on him to perform and become one of the best point guards in the NBA. As the second overall pick with a father who touted his skills, fans thought Ball could become the next big thing. In the end, Ball struggled in his first few years in the league although he eventually found his footing with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The oldest Ball brother has gotten a lot better on both sides of the floor, and fans are excited for what he can do in the near future. Not to mention, he is a free agent this season which has many wondering where he will end up going.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Yesterday, it was revealed that the New Orleans Pelicans had sent a qualifying offer to Ball. As of Monday, various other teams can negotiate with Lonzo, and according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Ball is expected to sign a contract with the Chicago Bulls. As for the terms of the deal, it is very likely that Ball will sign for four years at $80 million.

Ball has been linked to the Chicago Bulls for quite some time now, so it only makes sense that he would want to sign with them heading into next season. With Zach LaVine on the roster, the Bulls backcourt is about to be special, and we're sure the team will take a huge leap next season.