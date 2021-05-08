Tragedy has struck the football community this week as Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found dead at the age of 20, on Thursday. Jake was the brother of Sam Ehlinger who used to be the quarterback for the Longhorns. Jake came to the team back in 2019 and while he didn't play over the last two seasons, he was always dressed and ready to go alongside his teammates. Ehlinger passed away at the age of 20 and as it stands, no cause of death has been revealed.

Following the tragedy, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gave a statement on Ehlinger's death and how it is a horrible tragedy. The coach also sent condolences to Ehlinger's family.

“Words cannot express the depth of our sadness and the huge void we are feeling, but above all else, our hearts pour out to Sam, (mother) Jena, (sister) Morgen and the entire Ehlinger family,” Sarkisian said in a statement. “Jake was a tremendous person and was everything you could ask for in a student-athlete. Being a Longhorn meant everything to him, and he truly embodied all that it means to be one.”

Details surrounding the tragedy are still unfolding. During this time, we send our condolences to Ehlinger's family.

Tim Warner/Getty Images

