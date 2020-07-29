Logic has officially hung up the mic, or so he says. The rapper released his final album this past week, No Pressure. It came after a brief hiatus where he seemingly veered away from hip-hop in favor of other ventures. He wrote a book and announced that he was planning on making a movie in early 2019 and followed through. He also recently announced a $1M deal with Twitch so he'll still be around to chat with his fans.



No Pressure was looking at some pretty decent numbers, though they weren't as great as some of his previous efforts. The first-week sales projections forecasted 75K to 85K. It definitely isn't as high as recent releases like Everybody Or Bobby Tarantino II but it was on par with what he did with Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind.

However, just a few days after the initial forecast came in, it appears there's been a major spike that doubles the numbers of the initial projections. Hits Daily Double reports that Logic's No Pressure is now on pace to move anywhere between 150K to 170K. Of course, with a fanbase as dedicated as Logic's, a large chunk of those numbers will come from pure sales rather than streaming activity. He's predicted to move 100k to 120k in pure album sales.

