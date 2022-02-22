Over the last few years, Logan Paul and his brother Jake have cemented themselves as big players in the combat sports world. Logan and Jake have both taken part in some truly massive fights, and while Jake is the better boxer, one could argue that Logan is the better showman. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Logan would be involved in the WWE, where showmanship is how you become a superstar.

In fact, last night during the WWE Monday Night Raw, Logan was revealed as The Miz's tag team partner for his WrestleMania 38 match against father-son duo Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Logan's entrance was a dramatic one, and you could tell that fans did not care for it very much.

The Mysterios were trying to put a stop to the announcement, although, in the end, The Miz and Logan Paul teamed up to give both Mysterios a beatdown. It was quite the scene, and it was clear that Logan was enjoying himself quite a bit. Whether or not this momentum carries itself into WrestleMania, still remains to be seen.

As for WrestleMania itself, that will go down between April 2nd and 3rd, which is just over a month away. Let us know what you think of Logan's inclusion, in the comments below.