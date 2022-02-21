Wrestlemania 38 is coming up in just a couple of months, and wrestling fans are very interested to see what the lineup will be. Heading into the event, the Miz is set to be part of a tag-team tandem, and he has yet to reveal who his partner will be. Tonight is WWE Monday Night Raw, which makes it the perfect opportunity to reveal who this partner is actually going to be.

In fact, The Miz took to his Twitter page today where he teased fans about the upcoming announcement. "Your reaction after you see who I’m bringing to #WWERaw tonight…" he wrote.

Fans were quick to react to the post with theories that it is most likely going to be Logan Paul. The YouTuber turned boxer has been part of the rumor mill when it comes to The Miz, and when you consider how Logan has been part of WWE before, it isn't all that far-fetched.

This, of course, would be a controversial choice, as you can tell from the tweets below. Many believe it should be Cody Rhodes, however, most fans have come to grips with the fact that it is probably none other than the controversial YouTube star. As you can imagine, just because the fans are accepting of it, doesn't mean they approve of it.

With Monday Night Ray going down tonight, it will be interesting to see if Logan is, indeed, The Miz's new partner.