Logan Paul has been delving into the world of boxing for a while now and he has gotten quite good at it. Despite losing to fellow YouTuber KSI a while back, Paul is ready to get back in the ring and this time around, he has his sights set on NFL wide receiver, Antonio Brown. AB eventually replied to Paul on Twitter earlier this week and fans have been anticipating a potential fight ever since.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Paul spoke about a fight with AB and surprisingly, he said it's a realistic possibility. "I'm f**king serious, bro. You know how serious I take fighting. I think we might be closer than anyone expects."

Paul also went on to say that a fight between the two would be box office and that a lot of people would be down to see it. Both Paul and Brown are polarizing figures which makes the fight more attractive to potential viewers.