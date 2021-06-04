If you ever want to see what fan loyalty looks like, refer to the early reactions to Lloyd Banks' The Course Of The Inevitable. Though it has been over ten years since his last studio album The Hunger For More 2 -- many always suspected that the Punchline King was simply biding his time, keeping his craft honed through mixtapes and steadily observing the game from a bird's eye view.

Evidently, those assessments were correct. Now that he's finally emerged with a brand new studio album, the support has already begun pouring in, to the point where COTI is currently sitting atop the iTunes charts. And to think, the legendary lyricist managed to pull it off without a major single, and never once turning his back on the bars. In fact, there are so many lines to unpack that it's likely The Course Of The Inevitable will merit several re-listens to experience the lyrics in their entirety.

With many in the midst of diving into the project, it feels appropriate to highlight some of the early reactions spreading on social media. Banks himself has been actively participating in the discourse, interacting with fans and expressing gratitude for the support they've been showing. "Can’t wait till midnight to just sit back and read comments/quotable lines!" he wrote, ahead of the big release. "I came back for my true supporters!"

Check out some of the early -- and overwhelmingly positive -- first reactions to Lloyd Banks' long-awaited studio album The Course Of The Inevitable. Be sure to keep the project on steady rotation and share your own thoughts on COTI below. Keep an eye out for our own upcoming review of the album, set to arrive once it's had time to sink in even further. Do you think Banks has delivered an album-of-the-year contender?