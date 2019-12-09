Lizzo is quickly becoming one of the biggest artists in the world thanks to her vibrant personality and positive message that resonates in her music. While many are quick to dismiss her as an artist of the moment, it's clear that she has some real staying power in the game, as long as she continues to make music that touches her wide-reaching fanbase. In terms of sexuality, Lizzo has never been shy to display her feelings towards the opposite sex and on Sunday night, that's exactly what happened.

The "Truth Hurts" artist was sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center. LeBron and company were taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves who boast the talents of Karl-Anthony Towns. As you can see in the interview below, Lizzo professes her love for KAT, referring to him as "number 32." At one point, she even calls him her "baby."

Overall, the clip was pretty funny and led to some ridiculous memes on social media that revolved around Towns' potential reaction to finding out about Lizzo's affection. In the end, we never ended up getting Towns' thoughts on the whole thing although we're curious about what he would have to say.

As for Lizzo, this could either go very well or very bad. Only time will tell which one it is.