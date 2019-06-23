A Buffalo Wild Wings in Los Angeles was forced to close its doors for an unspecified amount of time after a rat fell from the ceiling onto a guest's table. Alisha Norman was in LA visiting from Texas and she decided to stop at Buffalo Wild Wings to watch the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. In a now-deleted Facebook post, Norman described how a rat fell "from the ceiling" onto her table. "Really LA? I was just trying to watch the soccer game," wrote Alisha Norman, posting photos of the rat resting right on top of a menu.

“I heard a noise and we all looked up and down came the rat,” Norman told KTRK. “It was disgusting, it was still alive. Its heart was still beating,” she continued. The manager of the store said significant construction in the area was the reason for the appearance of the rodent. A spokesperson from Buffalo Wild Wings said the restaurant was closed for cleaning, but would reopen in the near future. "The isolated incident at the Westchester-area Buffalo Wild Wings in Los Angeles yesterday was unfortunate," Buffalo Wild Wings said in a statement. "We hold Buffalo Wild Wings to the highest operating standards and promptly closed the restaurant for proper remediation, cleaning and sanitization."