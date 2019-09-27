mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Listen to Kevin Gates' New "I'm Him" Standout "Icebox"

Kevin Goddard
September 27, 2019 14:37
"I'm Him" out now!


DaBaby wasn’t the only one who released a new album last night. Kevin Gates also dropped off his long awaited album I’m Him, featuring 17 featureless tracks for fans to dive into. One of the tracks thats been getting attention already is the song “Icebox,” which we’re highlighting for y’all right here.

Over the Take A DayTrip-production, the Baton Rouge rapper takes a look back at his life and delivers another melodic, story-telling street record for fans to digest. Switching up his flow & tone, Gates reflects on a past relationship, which he said had his heart in a "icebox." "People done hurt us all/ Icebox where my heart was, it don't hurt at all” he raps on the chorus. 

Speaking on the album and his growth, Gates says (in first person): “I’m proud of it. He’s starting to not make excuses. He’s starting to hold himself accountable. I’m proud of him. It took a little longer than it took for most people. Women mature faster than men, but I’m proud of him.”

Take a listen to the I’m Him offering and let us know what you think. Listen to the full project right here.

Quotable Lyrics:

First time I ever been disappointed, think it came from my mother
I subconsciously engage in things that's makin' me suffer
And this in turn has an effect on how I deal with a woman
I try to turn 'em against their family just to prove that they love me
I put that iron on your cousin, I put that iron on your brother
And when they draw the chalk line, pretend that I don't know nothin'

- Kevin Gates 

