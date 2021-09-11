Listen To Gift Of Gab's Posthumous "Finding Inspiration Somehow" Album

Following the untimely passing of lyricist Gift of Gab, best known for his career as one-half of Blackalicious, the emcee's posthumous Finding Inspiration Somehow effort has arrived.

Despite battling health issues related to kidney failure, Gift of Gab recorded and completed the effort before his passing, displaying his dexterity as one of hip-hop's more formidable wordsmiths, putting his signature tongue-twisters at the forefront.

It was in June that the "Alphabet Aerobics" emcee passed away. Prior to his death, his catalog included four of Blackalicious' work alongside Chef Xcel--1999’s Nia, 2002’s Blazing Arrow, 2005’s The Craft, and 2015’s Imani Vol. 1.--in addition to three of his own solo albums.

At the time of his death, his family indicated that he'd recorded over 100 songs for future Blackalicious projects.

"Some of those were already slated for the next release, but more of Gab’s lyrical genius will be heard for years to come,” they added.