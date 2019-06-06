Usually, when LiLo's name appears in the tabloids, it's either because the star is being dragged for something or another, - like when she faced major backlash for shading Zendaya's Met Gala look, or when she got called "lame and embarrassing" by former best friend, Paris Hilton - or else it's when her behavior has landed her in court, or rehab (or both). The actress has taken so many L's during her career in fact, that it even prompted her to take on the role as spokesperson (fit with a lighthearted self-deprecating sponsor message) for lawyer.com. So it's refreshing to see Linday looking, well...refreshed (even if it is a throwback), for a change.

The Mean Girls star is known for her love of retro and vintage styles, and her Marilyn Monroe-inspired Playboy shoot from 2011 shows just that. Lohan took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of the steamy shoot she took part in almost a decade ago, fit with Monroe-esque peroxide blond locks and sky-high pumps. The 32-year-old looked incredibly seductive as she posed on all fours while flashing her lil booty, in the shot (taken from a spread which reportedly netted $1,000,000) shared with her 7.6 million followers.