Lil Yachty, Icewear Vezzo & Rio Da Yung OG Unite On "Plastic"

Lil Yachty, Icewear Vezzo, and Rio Da Yung OG connect in the new video for "Michigan Boy Boat" standout "Plastic."

Lil Yachty has experimented with many different styles throughout the years, with Lil Boat and Teenage Emotions highlighting his ear for melody. Yet one of his most acclaimed projects in recent memory is his latest, a homage to Detroit's thriving hip-hop scene in Michigan Boy Boat. Lined with plenty of notable voices from the D, Yachty has come through with some visuals from his new release, opting to highlight the Icewear Vezzo and Rio Da Yung OG-assisted "Plastic."

Already breaking the norm by nearing five minutes in runtime, the dark piano-driven banger is undeniably hard off the bat. The video matches the energy effectively, despite being relatively straightforward. There is a bit of stylistic flourish by way of the unconventional aspect ratio, but for the most part, it's the standard performance footage complete with support from the entourage on deck. While some might have wished "Plastic" could have gotten a bit more conceptual, the current video successfully captures the song's raw energy.

Check it out for yourself now, and look for more from Michigan Boy Boat to drop in the near future. After all, it's easily one of Yachty's strongest releases in a minute and a promising stylistic direction for the Quality Control ATLien. What do you think of the new video for "Plastic?"