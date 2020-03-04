Near the end of last year, Lil Yachty took to Instagram Live to address some accusations that were floating around about him. Guven’s Fine Jewelry informed the media that it would be filing a breach of contract lawsuit against Yachty for failing to pay the full sum he owed them. The Atlanta rapper supposedly tried to clear a $233,000 debt to the jeweler with a $70,000 check, which turned out to not even be cashable.

Guven's alleged that Lil Boat sent a text message listing a bunch of excuses for why he wasn't able to pay up. "I have had many bills to pay. Taxes, debt, etc… All that money went instantly. The teeth I just got I traded jewelry for," was one of the reported messages. Yachty expressed bewilderment at people believing he was broke and insisted that the check bounced because his mother misspelled the jeweler's name on it.

Regarding the reason why the check was only made out for $70,000, Yachty claimed he was being overcharged for pieces. According to legal documents obtained by Bossip, Yachty is arguing that the missing sum is a result of Guven's fraudulent and unethical actions. The lawsuit states that Yachty paid more than half of his $600,000 debt, but he is fighting Guven's request for a default judgement to be issued against him to cough up the remainder.

The suit also discloses that Guven's supplied the rapper with more than 20 pieces since establishing a relationship in 2017, including a $175,000 white gold diamond ring, a rose gold Patek Philippe watch for $195,000, a white gold Rolex for $95,000, and a white gold diamond tennis bracelet for $200,000.