OVO Fest 2022 is finally over. The festival was prolonged by Drake's COVID scare, which delayed the much-anticipated third and final night. After a positive test, Drake was able to perform yesterday in what was dubbed a Young Money reunion concert with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. The three took the stage together for the first time in almost a decade in Toronto.

As the show was wrapping up, Lil Wayne dropped some big news. Drake was delivering his final goodbyes to the crowd when Wayne interrupted him and said, "I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon!" On cue, the Jumbotron behind them lit up with a massive "Tha Carter VI" image.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Lil Wayne has been teasing Tha Carter VI for a couple years now. In August of 2020, the New Orleans rapper told ESPN's Michael Eaves, "Carter VI coming soon, but I got No Ceilings [3] coming first." No Ceilings never manifested, but it seems like Tha Carter VI is still on the way. Carter V was released back in 2018 after several delays, and many thought the project would be the last in the series. In 2020, Wayne released a deluxe version of the installment.

The rest of the Young Money Reunion was a success. Drake, Nicki, and Lil Wayne performed some of their biggest hits, including "The Motto," "Up All Night," "HYFR," "Moment 4 Life," and "Every Girl." It was clear the three were happy to be together. Drake called Wayne "the most selfless man on planet earth" and said of Minaj, "Nobody can fuck with Nicki. It gets on my nerves. It’s like, the originator. It starts here, ends here, all that shit."

Check out Weezy's announcement below.

