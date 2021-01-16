Lil Wayne Drops Off "Green And Yellow" Hype Song For Green Bay Packers

There were murmurs that Lil Wayne was up to something and planned on releasing new music today (January 15), and we finally know what it is. The sports fan has reportedly released a new version of his 2011 hype song, "Green and Yellow," in honor of the Green Bay Packers' playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

During his recent visit to Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Weezy reportedly shared that he'd completed the track this week. “I worked on it for three days, too. I don’t do that," he said. The track references many of the team's players and within the first hour of sharing a snippet of the song to his Instagram page, Wayne has amassed nearly 200K likes alone.

Check out Packers superfan Lil Wayne's "Green and Yellow" and let us know what you think of this updated version.

Quotable Lyrics

Green Bay, Green Bay

It gets scary, Halloween day, Scream face

Bloody Mary, secondary

Jordan mean face

