Lil Wayne Delivers "Tha Carter IV (Complete Edition)"

Lil Wayne is getting ready to unleash three brand new albums -- I Am Not A Human Being 3, Collegrove 2, and an untitled Rich The Kid collab album -- but that doesn't mean he's only looking to the future. With today marking the ten-year anniversary of Tha Carter IV, an album that has been critically reevaluated in recent years, Weezy has opted to gift fans with a brand new updated version of the project, billed as a Complete Edition.

Alas, we're not looking at any new or unreleased music from Tha Carter IV era, so those hoping for a few b-side surprises might be disappointed. What we are getting, however, is a version of the project that includes all of the previously released bonus tracks under one roof: "I Like The View," "Mirror" with Bruno Mars, "Two Shots," "Up Up And Away," "Novacane" with Kevin Rudolf, and "I Got Some Money On Me" with Birdman.

Despite the fact that die-hard Wayne fans have probably heard all of these several times over, given that we're officially looking at ten years of Tha Carter IV, it feels like the perfect time to dive in and revisit the once-divisive project. Though some once felt that Weezy's fourth Carter was a disappointment following Tha Carter III, hindsight has been quite kind to the album, which encapsulates a sound an era that many have become quite nostalgic for. Check out the Complete Edition now, and keep an eye out for Wayne's next onslaught of releases in the coming months.