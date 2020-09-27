mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Aren't Down With iPhones On "Siri"

Aron A.
September 27, 2020 09:49
753 Views
50
2
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Siri
Lil Wayne Feat. 2 Chainz
Produced by Mike Will Made It

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
92% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz explain why they don't trust iPhones on the Mike Will Made-It-produced, "Siri."


It's been two years since the release of Tha Carter V and the Young Money camp re-upped the project on Friday with the official deluxe version. Ten new songs for fans to enjoy with appearances from Post Malone, Gucci Mane, Raekwon, and of course, 2 Chainz. The Collegrove duo slide through with a massive banger titled, "Siri," produced by Mike Will-Made-It. The production on the track is dark and sinister but somehow, Wayne rapping about his lack of trust in iPhones is somewhat hilarious. "'Cause I can't trust my iPhone, I can't trust my SIM card/ I got Siri talkin' dirty to me, tryna make my dick hard," he raps on the first verse. 2 Chainz joins Wayne on the hook as the declare that Siri the feds (Wayne also mentions Samsung being Uncle Sam at one point) before storming in with high-energy on the third verse. 

Check out the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
.223 right here, this to keep the whole house warm
Then I skate by one of my hoes house, girl, I gotta use your house phone
'Cause she know I can't trust my iPhone, I think Siri the feds
I can't trust that Samsung, I think Sam the feds
Cocaine, pour the 28-gram buffet
Turn your block into a police ambulance parade

Lil Wayne
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  0
  2
  753
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Wayne 2 Chainz Mike Will Made It
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Aren't Down With iPhones On "Siri"
50
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject