It's been two years since the release of Tha Carter V and the Young Money camp re-upped the project on Friday with the official deluxe version. Ten new songs for fans to enjoy with appearances from Post Malone, Gucci Mane, Raekwon, and of course, 2 Chainz. The Collegrove duo slide through with a massive banger titled, "Siri," produced by Mike Will-Made-It. The production on the track is dark and sinister but somehow, Wayne rapping about his lack of trust in iPhones is somewhat hilarious. "'Cause I can't trust my iPhone, I can't trust my SIM card/ I got Siri talkin' dirty to me, tryna make my dick hard," he raps on the first verse. 2 Chainz joins Wayne on the hook as the declare that Siri the feds (Wayne also mentions Samsung being Uncle Sam at one point) before storming in with high-energy on the third verse.

Check out the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

.223 right here, this to keep the whole house warm

Then I skate by one of my hoes house, girl, I gotta use your house phone

'Cause she know I can't trust my iPhone, I think Siri the feds

I can't trust that Samsung, I think Sam the feds

Cocaine, pour the 28-gram buffet

Turn your block into a police ambulance parade

