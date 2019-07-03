Lil Uzi Vert's "Sanguine Paradise" Video Channels "Blade" & Vampire Partygoers

Stream Lil Uzi Vert's latest video offering.

Lil Uzi Vert dropped off his single "Sanguine Paradise" back in April and he's now finally come through with a music video to hold us over as we wait for his anticipated Eternal Atake album. The video plays off of Blade and the bloodthirsty creatures the half-mortal has to battle. The video begins with Lil Uzi Vert following a woman to an underground party that he clearly questions before he even makes his way to the party scene.

Once he arrives, he hits the dance floor but can't fully enjoy himself since a blood shower begins and the creatures get crazy. An Uzi Vert version of Blade comes through to save the day and wipes out the blood-hungry creatures but the real Uzi doesn't seem to make it out alive, as you can see at the end of the video.

Lil Uzi has confirmed for some time now that Eternal Atake is complete and we can only assume that he wants the album out as much as we do. In the meantime, stream the video and let it hold you over until the full tape arrives.