Lil Uzi Vert just blessed the world with his latest project, Eternal Atake as well as the release of the deluxe edition that serves as the long-awaited sequel to Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World. The original album included the two bonus songs, "Futsal Shuffle 2020" and "That Way" but it appears that the latter is now the focus of recent controversy.

Korean painter and illustrator, Tae Tae, hit the 'Gram where he shared side-by-side photos of a painting he did six years ago in 2014 as well as the cover art for Uzi's "That Way." The paintings share many similarities including the compositions and theme with the colors and the inclusion of Uzi being the differentiating factors. "I am very upset that I have to write such an article," he said. "I saw lil uzi vert's latest album cover art and it was very similar to my painting. My picture was posted on my blog six years ago, and it is possible to use it for profile pictures or non-commercial purposes, but it is not allowed to use anything else. Now I'm very embarrassed and don't want to let this go."

The animator behind the "That Way" cover art, Artxstic, has now tagged Tae Tae in the photo, stating that the original artist will be compensated. Uzi has yet to respond. Hopefully, things work out for all parties involved.