The world may currently be in a hectic state of affairs but that doesn't mean we need to be sulking right now. After all, the coronavirus is simply what you make of it. As if he knew we needed a little pick-me-up this morning, Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert delivered his long-awaited project LUV Vs. The World 2 as part of the Eternal Atake deluxe edition.

Transporting us back to 2016, Lil Uzi Vert has officially come through with something we thought may never arrive. It's only been one week since the release of Eternal Atake but, complementing the drop, he uploaded the deluxe version with fourteen new songs featuring NAV, Gunna, Young Thug, Young Nudy, and more. A number of fan favourites, including "Myron" and "No Auto," were included in the pack.

After an entire night of waiting, the new project arrived this morning, exciting all of Uzi's fans who stayed up all night. This is a pretty thrilling time for supporters of the rapper, who is clearly having a moment to start the year. Do you think this will end up being the year we notice Lil Uzi Vert as one of the strongest rappers in the game?

