mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Uzi Vert Goes Country On Kidd G's "Teenage Dream 2"

Aron A.
June 27, 2021 16:49
146 Views
21
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Teenage Dream 2
Kidd G Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kidd G recruits Lil Uzi Vert for "Teenage Dream 2."


Country music and hip-hop are beginning to find a common space together. Over the years, there's been a growing popularity of rap artists diving into country and vice versa. Young Thug's Beautiful Thugger Girls was practically a hip-hop/country album while Lil Nas X took the fusion of genres to its apex. 

Last year, country artist Kidd G made serious waves with the release of "Teenage Dream" and now, he's returned with an official remix of the song featuring Lil Uzi Vert. The song's hip-hop elements allow Uzi to have a seamless transition onto the song with inspiration seemingly taken from his relationship with City Girls' JT.

Uzi's latest feature arrives shortly after his collaboration with Pi'erre Bourne on "Sossboy 2."

Peep Kidd G and Lil Uzi Vert's collab below.

Quotable Lyrics
Smiling through my pain because they know my teeth white 
In your bed, you all alone and you can't sleep right 
You ain't do nobody else, so you is retired
I love you so I keep you clean, just like my Jeep ride

Kidd G
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  1
  146
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kidd G Lil Uzi Vert
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Uzi Vert Goes Country On Kidd G's "Teenage Dream 2"
21
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject