Lil Uzi Vert Goes Country On Kidd G's "Teenage Dream 2"

Country music and hip-hop are beginning to find a common space together. Over the years, there's been a growing popularity of rap artists diving into country and vice versa. Young Thug's Beautiful Thugger Girls was practically a hip-hop/country album while Lil Nas X took the fusion of genres to its apex.

Last year, country artist Kidd G made serious waves with the release of "Teenage Dream" and now, he's returned with an official remix of the song featuring Lil Uzi Vert. The song's hip-hop elements allow Uzi to have a seamless transition onto the song with inspiration seemingly taken from his relationship with City Girls' JT.

Uzi's latest feature arrives shortly after his collaboration with Pi'erre Bourne on "Sossboy 2."

Peep Kidd G and Lil Uzi Vert's collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Smiling through my pain because they know my teeth white

In your bed, you all alone and you can't sleep right

You ain't do nobody else, so you is retired

I love you so I keep you clean, just like my Jeep ride

