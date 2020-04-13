Like Waldo, Playboi Carti is missing. The search has gone far and wide, and while occasional sightings have indeed occurred, they have been fleeting at best. Given that fans are still salivating at the prospect of receiving Whole Lotta Red, the album set to follow-up 2018's Die Lit, any information surrounding Carti's whereabouts has been received with open arms. Luckily, the quest to find the elusive rapper has gained a new ally in Lil Uzi Vert, who took to Twitter to fire up the Playboi Carti signal and light up the sky.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

In a since-deleted tweet, Uzi kept things succinct and to the point, writing "Playboi Carti" and nothing more. Now, it could easily be argued that simply declaring another man's name void of any context could have a variety of interpretations -- perhaps he's signaling a mood or naming his favorite artist on a whim. Yet those optimists among us have chosen to interpret the invocation of the Carti moniker as a sign of things to come, namely collaborative music and quite possibly a hint at his presence at Whole Lotta Red.

Of course, it should be noted that the on-again-off-again friends and collaborators have amassed a treasure trove of material, reportedly nearing one-hundred vaulted songs. As such, it wouldn't be surprising to see Lil Uzi hoping to continue his spree of new music with some Carti duets -- provided the elusive Carmen-Sandiego-esque Carti decides to emerge from his hidey-hole and give a nod of approval.