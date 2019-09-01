Lil Tracy Previews "Anarchy" Album With "Bad For You"

After wading in a period of relative silence, Lil Tracy has returned to preview his forthcoming Anarchy album, the followup to 2018's Sinner EP.

With his newest creation, Tracy shares the first single to come of the effort via "Bad For You." On it, he employs signature wailing vocals as he allows his emotions to do the talking, giving his love interest a proper update on his state of mind.

"I know what my fans have wanted from me this whole time. 'Bad For You' and Anarchy is me finally giving it to them," Tracy told the FADER over email. "I'm gonna die later."

Quotable Lyrics

Tell me why, you got a sad face

I can read your mind, you don't even have to say

I've been great ever since I left L.A

Chanel everything, I think that's why they hate