Lil Tracy Gives Us An Emo-Rap Gem With "Beautiful Nightmare"

About two years ago, we started seeing an explosion of emo-rap, largely sprouting from SoundCloud. A slew of artists duked it out to see who would be the face of this emergent genre and a few of them snagged major label deals, even managing to climb up the charts (ie. Juice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams"). The craze for this sound subsided a bit, but there's certainly still a demographic out there itching for it. Lil Tracy can be the next one to meet that need. He told FADER upon releasing his previous single, "I know what my fans have wanted from me this whole time. "Bad For You" and Anarchy is me finally giving it to them. I'm gonna die later."

On the second single off his 9-track project dropping on Friday, Lil Tracy captures that energy and urgency of someone who wants to churn out hits while he can. "Beautiful Nightmare" is driven by a menacing and fuzzed-out guitar. He deftly applies the catchy melodies and vulnerability of pop-punk to the drums and braggadocio of trap.

Quotable Lyrics

Pull up in that Benz truck, bumpin' Lil Peep

I got diamonds on my teeth, promise you it wasn't cheap

Yeah baby, that's me, on the front of magazines

I don't fuck with the police, I be smoking gasoline