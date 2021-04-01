Following the release of Lil Nas X's controversial "MONTERO" video, it feels as if the masses have been swept into a veritable "Satanic panic," the likes of which has not been seen since Dungeons & Dragons launched in the seventies. The pandemonium was only enhanced following the announcement of the tie-in "Satan Shoe," a collaboration with MSCHF that featured a Nike Air Max 97 customized to include a droplet of human blood and a generally devilish motif.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Facing accusations of promoting satanism from clergymen, conservatives, and concerned parents alike -- all of whom pelted the young melodist with their own take on fire and brimstone -- Lil Nas X soon found himself in the midst of a full-blown controversy. The matter was made all the worse after Nike decided to unleash the legal eagles, suing MSCHF for trademark infringement on the basis that the Satan shoe misrepresented their brand; see Lil Nas X's reaction to the lawsuit here.

Now, a new report from AceShowbiz indicates that Nike is already seeing early success on the legal front, with a judge having recently granted a temporary restraining order preventing the production of MSCHF's sold-out sneaker. In addition, the court order also indicates that MSCHF will not be able to utilize the Nike Swoosh or any other brand resemblances. It's unclear what this means for the controversial sneaker, though it wouldn't be surprising if these developing lawsuits only increase demand for the forbidden product.

Keep an eye out for further developments on Lil Nas X and MSCHF's legal battle with Nike as it unfolds.

