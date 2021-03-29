Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoe" with MSCHF has been catching a lot of heat over the last couple of days. While the shoe itself is a Nike Air Max 97, MSCHF has taken the sneaker and turned it into a shoe from hell. The midsole has a drop of blood inside of it and there are various references to the devil. Today, the sneaker was sold for a whopping $1,018 USD and 666 pairs were created.

Now, however, Nike is suing MSCHF for trademark infringement, and they are seeking damages, according to TMZ. Nike has stated they have no affiliation with the footwear and they believe MSCHF is misleading people into thinking it is a certified Nike collab.

As for Lil Nas X, he is keeping the mood light, as he took to Twitter with a couple of Squidward memes about what it's like being sued by Nike. Clearly, Nas X prefers to laugh through the pain.

The Nike legal eagles have never messed around when it comes to copyright infringement and they aren't stopping now. Intellectual property has always been important to the brand and whether it is Sketchers or MSCHF, they have no problems going forward with a lawsuit.

This story is in the midst of developing, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via MSCHF

Image via MSCHF

[Via]