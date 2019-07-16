Lil Nas X, Young Thug, Billy Ray Cyrus Storm Area 51 In "Old Town Road" Remix Video

Lil Nas X is a master of marketing at this point.

"Old Town Road" is now officially the longest-running debut single to sit at the top of the charts. We've gone through a whole season and some change with Lil Nas X's viral single becoming one of the biggest songs of the year, if not the decade. But he's completely aware that it'll be nearly impossible to recreate the success of the single. Most recently, he kept the song's momentum going with a remix with Young Thug and Mason Ramsey. Now, he delivers an animated visual for the track.

In wake of #StormArea51, Lil Nas X imagines what invading the American military base would be like if he was accompanied with Mason Ramsey, Young Thug, and Billy Ray Cyrus. Although they form an unexpected quartet, they mob through Area 51 on horses (Thug rides a snake) while invading Area 51. The video also includes animated cameos from Anthony Fantano and various others while Thug, Mason, Lil Nas X, and Billy Ray Cyrus discover what's really hiding on Area 51/