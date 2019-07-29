Lil Nas X is a master of the internet. If it weren't for his wild antics, he probably would not be experiencing the same level of success as he is right now. The Billboard darling is gearing up to make history today because if "Old Town Road" spends another week at the top spot of the Hot 100, he'll be the sole owner of the longest-running No. 1 single of all time. Considering nobody knew his name a few months ago, that's a huge deal. "OTR" is on the verge of becoming one of the most popular songs ever and all the remixes we've received play a part in the reason why. The young rapper is seemingly collaborating with anybody and everybody on new versions of his country bop and now, he's starting to tease a collaboration with PornHub.



Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

The specifics of his deal with the adult entertainment giant are unknown -- in fact, it's very possible that he's just trolling -- but LNX has started telling fans about his upcoming work with PornHub. The website tweeted out an announcement that "Old Town Road: A Porno" would be released soon and Nas X co-signed the news, informing us that it's "coming soon." We're not sure if this entails the singer making his debut in pornography or if a film is being made based on his hit single but either way, this is bound to get interesting.

Get your cowboy hats on, ladies and gents.