Lil Nas X was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he brought his provocative "Montero" single to life. The chart-topping single stirred up controversy because the young artist takes a stripper pole to hell and then twerks on the devil. Conservatives and Christians around the nation rallied against the video, only making it reach higher levels of success.

Lil Nas X decided to bring the same over-the-top energy to SNL. He performed the single with a group of topless male dancers, and they went all out to sell the production. The performance is one of the more mature ones we've seen on SNL in awhile. At one point, Lil Nas X jumps onto a stripper pole, and drops it low. At that moment you can see his face look stunned, as he quickly grabs for his crouch and holds on for dear life. He finishes the performance holding his pants at the seams, without missing a beat.

Lil Nas X also performed “Sun Goes Down" and was included in a Pride skit for SNL. The second performance was much more low key, and featured Nas X in a white suit with fake bullet wounds.