Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow Bless Fans With Extended Version Of "INDUSTRY BABY"

Lil Nas X dropped off his debut album MONTERO a couple of weeks ago, and one of the biggest singles to come from that project was none other than "INDUSTRY BABY" with Jack Harlow. The track has a phenomenal horn section and it's a song that will be played at sporting events for years to come. Now that the artist's album is out on streaming platforms, he has decided to bless fans again, this time with an extended version of "INDUSTRY BABY" that should impress his supporters.

The song is mostly unchanged, although there is an extended outro at the end in which Lil Nas X can be heard using a more melodic tone. It works within the context of the track, and Nas X is at his most braggadocios as he boats about his hit songs and how he has reached superstar status.

You can check out the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I run it up, run it up for the ratchets

TikTok bitches doin' dances

Rodeo blastin' in my mansion

With all this damn fetti, I been feelin' like a- (Champion)