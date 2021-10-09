mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow Bless Fans With Extended Version Of "INDUSTRY BABY"

Alexander Cole
October 09, 2021 10:25
2.6K Views
413
2
Image via Lil nas XImage via Lil nas X
Image via Lil nas X

INDUSTRY BABY (EXTENDED)
Lil Nas X Feat. Jack Harlow

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
32% (18)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
12 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow's "INDUSTRY BABY" has been upgraded with an extended outro.


Lil Nas X dropped off his debut album MONTERO a couple of weeks ago, and one of the biggest singles to come from that project was none other than "INDUSTRY BABY" with Jack Harlow. The track has a phenomenal horn section and it's a song that will be played at sporting events for years to come. Now that the artist's album is out on streaming platforms, he has decided to bless fans again, this time with an extended version of "INDUSTRY BABY" that should impress his supporters.

The song is mostly unchanged, although there is an extended outro at the end in which Lil Nas X can be heard using a more melodic tone. It works within the context of the track, and Nas X is at his most braggadocios as he boats about his hit songs and how he has reached superstar status.

You can check out the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I run it up, run it up for the ratchets
TikTok bitches doin' dances
Rodeo blastin' in my mansion
With all this damn fetti, I been feelin' like a- (Champion)

Lil Nas X
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  13
  2
  2.6K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Nas X Jack Harlow jack harlow new music Industry Baby
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow Bless Fans With Extended Version Of "INDUSTRY BABY"
413
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject