Lil Mosey & Trippie Redd Take To The Deserts In "Never Scared"

Lil Mosey & Trippie Redd are having a ball.

In November, Lil Mosey came through with his new album Certified Hitmaker, which featured appearances from Gunna, Chris Brown, AJ Tracey, and Trippie Redd. A few months removed from its release, Mosey has delivered some clean new visuals for the Trippie-assisted "Never Scared." Directed by Michael Garcia, the crisp video finds our young heroes transported to a dystopian desert. Clearly, Mad Max: Fury Road was a chief influence here, with rugged vehicles looking geared up for war.

In what we can only conclude to be a stroke of immense luck, Mosey and Trippie's desert wandering ultimately led them to a haven of scantily clad women, who appear willing to accept them into the group. As far as the premise goes, "Never Scared" is straightforward in its execution, leaving Mosey and Trippie to simply go through the motions while the cinematography shines. Should you be a fan of either party, give this one a watch and show some love in the comments.