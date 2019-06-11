Earlier this year, paparazzi photos surfaced showing Lil Kim, Mýa, and TLC's Chilli traveling through Trinidad and Barbados. There were rumors that the ladies were filming a new VH1 reality show, and today more information has been revealed about the series. According to Deadline, the Queen Bee has partnered with VH1 to deliver Girl's Cruise, a show where she also acts as executive producer. Kim, Mýa, Chilli, Wild N' Out's Pretty Vee and B. Simone, and Kim's long-time friends Tiffany and Char are gathering for the ultimate vacation of a lifetime.

Girl's Cruise is being promoted as a group of high-profile women who aren't just hoping to experience the luxury that their bank accounts can afford; the trip is also about sisterhood and self-exploration. It's described as: “As they travel through the Caribbean, the crew hits the high seas on an epic journey filled with hilarious adventures, emotional breakthroughs and spicy romances as they cultivate bonds and unapologetically live their best lives.”

Fans still await the release of Kim's forthcoming, and delayed album 9, but it's quite possible that the new release date will coincide with the premiere of Girl's Cruise which is set to air on July 15. Check out the first Lil Kim-centered teaser below.