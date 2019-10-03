Lil Kim Links With Rick Ross On "Pray For Me"

It's been a minute since Lil Kim took it upon herself to deliver an album. In fact, the last full-fledged body of work we got was 2005's The Naked Truth, before the legendary emcee opted for a lengthy hiatus. Yet 9 will soon be upon us come October 11th, and HHNM has shared a first look at the tracklist. Clocking in, rather appropriately, at nine tracks, Kim's forthcoming effort appears to kick off on a lavish note. Enter the newest single "Pray For Me," which features an appearance from Rick Ross and Musiq Soulchild.

Currently available in select international markets until midnight tonight, "Pray For Me" certainly allows itself ample space to breathe. Opening with a low-key, atmospheric piano build, Musiq's soulful vocals mark our first official introduction to the project. At this point, Kim's pedigree speaks for itself, and it should be interesting to hear what she's been working on since her Rip-Van-Winkle-esque absence. Will you be checking for 9?