Lil Jon Shares New Single With Mac Dre "Ain't No Tellin'"

On Halloween 2004, Mac Dre and members of Thizz Entertainment were traveling along the highway in a van after performing a show in Missouri. Suddenly, an unidentified shooter opened fire on the vehicle, causing the driver to crash. Emergency responders arrived as soon as possible, but Mac Dre was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene. The 34-year-old rapper was a prominent figure in the Bay Area's hyphy scene and lost his life before his potential could be reached, but that doesn't mean that other artists have forgotten about him.

Lil Jon has released a track with Dre titled "Ain't No Tellin' and he spoke with XXL about his new single, saying, "For me, I put Mac Dre right up there with Biggie and ’Pac as legends who have since passed on. I woke up one morning and remembered a beat I did for a Janet Jackson remix. She never used it. When I heard his vocals over the beat I was like 'This is it!' I think maybe God had me do that beat for Mac Dre the whole time...that was the reason Janet never used it."

Mac Dre's mother, Mac Wanda, gave her blessing for the song's release. "I’m more than excited for this record to come out. I’m grateful to Lil Jon and emotional about it as well. I'm a Lil Jon fan, and my son was a Lil Jon fan, so when he respectfully approached me about this idea there was no way I was going to say no to him."

While there are a few verses that are unfamiliar, Mac Dre's addition to "Ain't No Tellin'" are largely lyrics from his verse on his 1996 single "Gumbo" featuring Coolio Da’ Unda’ Dogg, JT the Bigga Figga & Dangerous Dame. Rest in peace.

