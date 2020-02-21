Lil Gotit & Polo G Support The "Free Melly" Movement

Lil Gotit has teamed up with London On Da Track to concoct his latest album, the intruigingly-titled Superstar Creature. Featuring twelve tracks, features from Slimelife Shawty, Young Nudy and Polo G, and a whole slew of beats from London, it's entirely possible that Gotit has a fan-favorite on his hands. One particular highlight comes by way of "Free Melly," a melodic homage to the incarcerated YNW Melly.

Striking an emotional tone in its opening moments, London lines up a melancholic guitar arpeggio for the occasion. Before long, Gotit is firing off his own brand of barely intelligible lyrics, leaving us pulling fragmented words like archeologists might pull fossils from the terrain. Difficult though it may be to understand the man, his ear for melody remains an effective tool in his kit. In sharp contrast, Polo G enunciates like a professional, making him an interesting counterpart to his YSL collaborator.

Whether you're on board for this one is a matter of taste, but it's definitely worth checking out if you're into the Slime movement. Check out Superstar Creature now, and sound off below -- does Lil Gotit got it?

Quotable Lyrics

I might paint the Audi red 'cause they know how I bleed

Ridin' late night in Cali, stomp the gas, bitch, up my speed

My young n*** play with them burners, they been tryna score for that lead

I was sellin' dope on that corner, used to post up like Embiid