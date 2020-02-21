mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Gotit & Polo G Support The "Free Melly" Movement

Mitch Findlay
February 21, 2020 11:38
Alamo RecordsAlamo Records
Alamo Records

Free Melly
Lil Gotit Feat. Polo G
Produced by London On Da Track

Lil Gotit and Polo G champion the release of YNW Melly on the appropriately-titled "Free Melly."


Lil Gotit has teamed up with London On Da Track to concoct his latest album, the intruigingly-titled Superstar Creature. Featuring twelve tracks, features from Slimelife Shawty, Young Nudy and Polo G, and a whole slew of beats from London, it's entirely possible that Gotit has a fan-favorite on his hands. One particular highlight comes by way of "Free Melly," a melodic homage to the incarcerated YNW Melly.

Striking an emotional tone in its opening moments, London lines up a melancholic guitar arpeggio for the occasion. Before long, Gotit is firing off his own brand of barely intelligible lyrics, leaving us pulling fragmented words like archeologists might pull fossils from the terrain. Difficult though it may be to understand the man, his ear for melody remains an effective tool in his kit. In sharp contrast, Polo G enunciates like a professional, making him an interesting counterpart to his YSL collaborator.

Whether you're on board for this one is a matter of taste, but it's definitely worth checking out if you're into the Slime movement. Check out Superstar Creature now, and sound off below -- does Lil Gotit got it?

Quotable Lyrics

I might paint the Audi red 'cause they know how I bleed
Ridin' late night in Cali, stomp the gas, bitch, up my speed
My young n*** play with them burners, they been tryna score for that lead
I was sellin' dope on that corner, used to post up like Embiid

