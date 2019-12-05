Lil Fame Releases Posthumous Sean Price Collab "Center Stage"

Four years after the passing of Sean Price and his friends and collaborators have continued to carry his legacy. On December 20th, Lil Fame will drop off his posthumous collaboration with Price, Price Of Fame. Fame dropped off the single, "Center Stage" earlier today which is produced by Fame, along with the rest of the project.

"Me and Sean P always spoke about recording an album together,” Fame told Complex. "We grew up in the same neighborhood and came up in the game about the same time. So when we finally got in studio the shit was epic. Y’all know P is a beast with them bars."

Peep the tracklist below.

1. ‘A Few Words From Mrs. Price’

2. ‘Big Gun Vs Lil Gun’ ft. M.O.P.

3. ‘Center Stage’

4. ‘Boston George’ ft. Tek

5. ‘Sit Your Ass Down’ (Skit)

6. ‘Pigs’ f/ General Steele

7. ‘They Ain’t Fucking With Us’ ft. Rockness Monsta

8. ‘Remember The Time’ ft. Illa Ghee

9. ‘Wait For It’ ft. Lil Fame

10. ‘Peter Pop Off’ ft. Rim, Teflon & I-Fresh

11. ‘Enemy Of The State’ ft. Conway The Machine

Quotable Lyrics

Chill, akh, we know P got skills

But that talk gon' fuck up your Reebok deal

Disregard my second bar

Clipped your weapon hard, that'll fuck up your repetoire