Lil Durk Returns With "All Love"

Lil Durk has been steadily preparing for the release of his forthcoming project, No Auto which he's described as an alternative term for drill music. The rapper came through at the wee hours of the morning with the latest offering off of the project, "All Love." Detailing the pain and struggles he's gone through in the streets with vulnerability in his voice, the rapper's new song also shares insight into how rare loyalty is in the streets and in the music industry.

The release of his latest single comes a full week after delivering his collaboration with G Herbo, "Chiraq Demons." It's unclear when No Auto is supposed to come out but it seems like it'll be soon.

Check out Lil Durk's latest single and visual below.

Quotable Lyrics

Got away from mama, phony n***as I had to detox

They don't even shoot at niggas no more, they love to beatbox

Walked up out your life with a pair of socks

That's two hunnid, that's them G socks

